Berry Street Capital Management LLP Takes Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 212,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,000. Bausch Health Companies accounts for 0.5% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Bausch Health Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after purchasing an additional 316,478 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,740 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,572,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

Shares of BHC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 59,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.