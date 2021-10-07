Berry Street Capital Management LLP Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 184.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,962 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 67.9% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,900 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 68.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,407 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 233.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,759,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ:JD traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 565,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,381. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.