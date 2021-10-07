Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Trading Down 2.9%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €48.20 ($56.71) and last traded at €48.75 ($57.35). 7,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.20 ($59.06).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDT shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €49.30 ($58.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $494.48 million and a PE ratio of -262.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.97.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

