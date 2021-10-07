BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given New GBX 2,200 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,326.67 ($30.40).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 1,881.40 ($24.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,118.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

