Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) PT Raised to $65.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCYC. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.69. 2,053,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,865. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of -0.42.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $140,497.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $62,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,176 shares of company stock worth $4,527,728. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $23,896,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $15,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after acquiring an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

