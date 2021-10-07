BidiPass Price Up 13.5% Over Last Week (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $175,955.31 and approximately $987.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BidiPass has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00050216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.26 or 0.00233452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00103912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

