Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.32

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.32 and traded as high as C$15.49. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$15.38, with a volume of 1,900 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.32.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.