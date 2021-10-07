Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $1,543,844.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.18, for a total transaction of $1,543,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 5th, John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,215,448.00.
NYSE BILL traded up $4.47 on Thursday, reaching $277.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.60 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.19 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.58 and its 200-day moving average is $193.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after buying an additional 378,774 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on BILL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
