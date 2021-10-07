Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $1,543,844.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.18, for a total transaction of $1,543,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,215,448.00.

NYSE BILL traded up $4.47 on Thursday, reaching $277.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.60 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.19 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.58 and its 200-day moving average is $193.44.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after buying an additional 378,774 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BILL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

