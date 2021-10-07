BillionHappiness (BHC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $389,551.00

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. BillionHappiness has a market cap of $2.89 million and $389,551.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BillionHappiness coin can currently be bought for about $57.85 or 0.00106480 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BillionHappiness

BillionHappiness (CRYPTO:BHC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. BillionHappiness’ official website is billionhappiness.com . BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

Buying and Selling BillionHappiness

