Binance Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.96 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion and $1.96 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $441.09 or 0.00816224 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
