BinaryX (BNX) Price Up 55.2% This Week

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $78.71 million and $3.78 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for about $41.81 or 0.00077303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 55.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001455 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $420.91 or 0.00778299 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,320,790 coins and its circulating supply is 1,882,667 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.