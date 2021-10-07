BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Insider Sells $17,990.88 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) insider Eric Sievers sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $17,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Sievers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioAtla alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Eric Sievers sold 6,883 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $272,497.97.

BioAtla stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 101,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,692. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in BioAtla in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 511.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 399.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 88,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

BCAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.