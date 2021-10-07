BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) President Sells $90,358.92 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Scott Andrew Smith sold 33,244 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,335,079.04.

NASDAQ:BCAB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 101,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,692. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCAB. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 511.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

