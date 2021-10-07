BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

BCAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,424. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioAtla will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other BioAtla news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 33,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,335,079.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 368,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,801,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $188,572.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at $59,966,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,719 shares of company stock worth $23,525,231 over the last three months. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,052,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 88,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

