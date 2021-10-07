BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.85 Million

Brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report $40.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.80 million and the highest is $40.91 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $39.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $172.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.25 million to $174.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $212.93 million, with estimates ranging from $208.20 million to $224.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million.

BDSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.07. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $371.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.70.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.