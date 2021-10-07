BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

BDSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.56.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BDSI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.70.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.