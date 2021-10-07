BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 11,461 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $465,660.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, October 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $464,743.55.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Rice sold 907 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $39,109.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $602,733.99.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $601,702.50.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Rice sold 848 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $48,556.48.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $553,107.86.

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $554,368.57.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 339,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.