Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Down to $11.22

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.22, but opened at $10.87. Bit Digital shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 52,593 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $589.50 million, a P/E ratio of 150.86 and a beta of 4.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bit Digital by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bit Digital by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bit Digital by 3,182.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

