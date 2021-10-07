BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Up 29.7% in September

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 4,980,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCM. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,746,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTCM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.57. 55,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,302. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59. BIT Mining has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $578.34 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.83.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $445.11 million for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

