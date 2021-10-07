BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Trading Down 2.5%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.31. 8,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,674,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $554.17 million, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.83.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $445.11 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth $6,091,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth $3,746,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth $1,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.