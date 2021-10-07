BitBall Trading 31.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 33.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $1.07 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,104.94 or 1.00120100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00068584 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00052787 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001333 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.57 or 0.00546938 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004834 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

