Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $308,403.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $18.43 million and $308,403.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for approximately $40.95 or 0.00076049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000063 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

