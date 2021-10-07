Bitcloud Trading 41.3% Higher Over Last Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $162,603.49 and $20.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,097.39 or 1.00132514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00068571 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.00353811 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.33 or 0.00589221 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.00234121 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004744 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004358 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,604,783 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.