Bitcoin 2 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,066.00 (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 45.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $21.73 million and $2,066.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

