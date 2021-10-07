Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.40 Billion

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $183.06 or 0.00340231 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $3.40 billion and approximately $46,835.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,803.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.03 or 0.01133811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.90 or 0.00339934 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00045969 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002973 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000462 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.