Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $616.40 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $616.40 or 0.01134582 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $11.63 billion and approximately $1.53 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,328.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.74 or 0.00352934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.00 or 0.00333157 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00046301 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000450 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,866,338 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.