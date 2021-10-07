Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $2.38 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 51% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00004409 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $444.35 million and $37.95 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000775 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000460 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026921 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00027597 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

