Bitcoin Gold 1-Day Volume Hits $214.31 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $214.31 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $69.20 or 0.00128047 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00230613 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.29 or 0.00144874 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002566 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

