Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,440.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $4,440.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002609 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.40 or 0.00231370 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00122036 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00145759 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.