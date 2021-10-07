BitCore Market Capitalization Reaches $3.51 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $335,129.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,873.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.27 or 0.06690293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00331369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.26 or 0.01129058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00100742 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.78 or 0.00517475 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.83 or 0.00352373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.48 or 0.00331300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005386 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

