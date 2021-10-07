BitScreener Token (BITX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. BitScreener Token has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $1,914.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitScreener Token has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitScreener Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00050392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00234409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00104233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

BitScreener Token Coin Profile

BITX is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener . The official website for BitScreener Token is tokensale.bitscreener.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

