BitTube Market Capitalization Reaches $1.58 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $11,361.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.38 or 0.00515333 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 323,525,790 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

