Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Shares Up 1.9%

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.10. 99,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 118,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.