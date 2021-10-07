Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $203,491.55 and approximately $224.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.42 or 0.00327646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000849 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

