Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,248 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of Black Hills worth $29,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

