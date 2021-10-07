BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) COO Sells $1,601,655.00 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,601,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Eacobacci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $9.60. 5,497,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,113,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on BB. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 867.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 374,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 335,785 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 57,319 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

