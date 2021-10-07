BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,268,481.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,918 shares of company stock valued at $26,161,215. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $117.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.98. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

