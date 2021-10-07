BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.11.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,268,481.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,918 shares of company stock valued at $26,161,215. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $117.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.98. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $154.61.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.
