BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Down 21.1% in September

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of BOE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,374. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $12.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 35.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

