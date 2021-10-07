BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Down 21.1% in September

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of BOE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,374. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $12.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.
