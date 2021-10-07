BlackRock Inc. Acquires 133,051 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.55% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $288,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12,185.5% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 33,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 127.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average is $59.78. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $276,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,831 shares of company stock valued at $32,995,612 over the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

