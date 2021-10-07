BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,735,139 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.63% of Community Health Systems worth $298,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 159,781 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 95,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 174.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,674,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

