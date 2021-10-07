BlackRock Inc. Acquires 3,906,930 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.44% of CEMEX worth $301,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at $7,388,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,057,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 6,844,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,495,000 after buying an additional 315,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 37.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CX opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

CX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.28.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

