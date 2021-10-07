BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,155,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,627,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $1,946,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $936,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $684,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Shares of VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

