BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.16% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $271,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 77,054 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $89,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,280. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

EPAY stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.32 and a beta of 1.32. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.