BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.48% of Graham worth $300,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 1,922.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after buying an additional 23,105 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter worth $8,161,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 68.5% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 18.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GHC opened at $602.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $609.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.94. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $376.20 and a 1-year high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $801.15 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

