BlackRock Inc. Buys 105,503 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,503 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.58% of Allakos worth $301,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Allakos stock opened at $97.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.98. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

