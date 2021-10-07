BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,240,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.45% of NMI worth $297,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NMI by 522.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 757,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after buying an additional 635,620 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 30.7% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 300,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 70,610 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 261.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 37,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

NMIH stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

