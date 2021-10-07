BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,631,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 331,520 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.05% of Fluor worth $276,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 286.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fluor by 109.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,060,000 after buying an additional 748,976 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fluor by 94.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 678,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after buying an additional 328,659 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fluor by 634.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 276,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 19.9% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,676,000 after buying an additional 256,174 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

FLR stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.91. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

