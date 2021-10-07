BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,967,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 255,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.95% of M/I Homes worth $291,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 6,111.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.08. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $961.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.10 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

