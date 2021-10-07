BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,695,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 574,430 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.80% of Antero Midstream worth $287,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Antero Midstream by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Antero Midstream by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AM opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.29. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.