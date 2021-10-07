BlackRock Inc. Has $295.64 Million Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440,452 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.06% of Energizer worth $295,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 7.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5.5% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENR opened at $39.47 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

